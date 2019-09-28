PETA recently introduced the "Failed Tests: Campus Cruelty Report," an interactive report that categorizes universities around the country as "bad," "worse" or "worst" for animals depending on each school's use of animal testing.
LSU was given a "worse" rating. According to a statement from PETA, the University received $66 million from the National Institute of Health last year, half of which is estimated to have been used in experiments involving animals.
According to the statement, the University's School of Veterinary Medicine's purchase of live dogs from Companion Animal Alliance, an unlicensed breeder or exhibitor, contributed to the University's overall "worse" rating.
PETA also claimed the University conducts experiments that are of little to no scientific value and specifically named a new faculty member that PETA has long criticized for her research.
Biological Sciences Assistant Professor Christine Lattin arrived at the University last year and researches stress responses in animals. She specifically conducts research through various forms of experimentation, mostly psychological, on house sparrows-- an invasive bird species.
PETA's statement claims Lattin “wounded their legs, frightened them by rattling their cages, restrained them in cloth bags for 30 minutes at a time, fed them crude oil and subjected them to injections that damaged their adrenal glands,” and killed the birds following these procedures.
“If you want to study stress, unfortunately, the only way to do that is to induce stress,” Latin said.
Lattin completed her post-doctorate at Yale University where she studied how stress can evolve from a factor that drives an animal to survive to a factor that can cause harmful effects.
Bagging, or placing an animal in a bag for 30 minute increments, is a technique that has been used by scientists for decades. It does not physically harm the bird, but does induce short-term stress and causes a robust increase of the hormones involved in stress, according to Lattin.
When she was a graduate student, Lattin and her colleagues researched the negative effects of prolonged exposure to stress hormones through tapping on birds' cages with a stick or playing a radio for 30 minutes at a time. These actions induce short-term stress, but do not physically harm the birds, Lattin said.
Lattin also worked on an experiment shortly after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. She conducted experiments where one group of birds was given crude oil in their food, not enough to make the food undesirable to the animal. The birds’ did not show any changes in behavior. She found that the oil stunted the birds’ adrenal glands' ability to produce stress hormones.
Researchers were able to use Lattin’s findings as evidence that oil in the Gulf was the reason for marine life washing up dead on the shore.
“If you want to hold oil companies accountable for the oil that they spill, we have to have scientific evidence for these kinds of claims,” Lattin said.
All animal testing completed at the University follows all national and institutional guidelines, according to LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard.
“LSU, like all institutions that conduct animal studies in the U.S., has an Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, or IACUC,” Ballard said. “LSU’s committee has 11 members that include veterinarians, scientists, and a nonscientist member of the public.”
This committee’s job is to review all proposed animal studies to make certain the use of animals is appropriate and steps are taken to ensure the best animal treatment possible.
“LSU is designated as a ‘R-1: Doctoral university – very high research activity’ in the Carnegie Higher Education Classification, which means that LSU researchers adhere to all federal guidelines and university policies that promote integrity in research,” LSU Vice President of Research and Economic Development Samuel J. Bentley said.
However, PETA contends that national standards are not strict enough to fully ensure the animal’s well-being.
“Saying that the University is in compliance with the law really means nothing,” PETA Vice President Alka Chandna said.
According to Chandna, the IACUC is the animals’ "last hope” and it fails to ensure the safety of animals because animals are still dying for "awful and meaningless" research.
According to Chandna, this campaign against Lattin’s work is not harmful to Lattin in any way.
However, Lattin said PETA has been “harassing” her and demonizing her work since her time at Yale. She noted there have been protestors outside of her home; when she moved to Louisiana, PETA sent a letter to residents around home saying her work was awful and meaningless.
Lattin said she regularly reminds those in the lab that the lives of the animals being used do matter, and there is a reason that they are doing what they are doing. Lattin also said she has worked on research to help decrease the need for live animal testing.
Lattin strongly encourages anyone who has questions about her research to visit her website.
“The research that I do is about stress in wildlife to try to help wildlife,” Lattin said emphasizing the work “help." “A lot of the work I do has direct conservation importance.”