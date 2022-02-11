Political Science juniors Devin Scott and Isabella Rovere announced their campaigns for student body president and vice president in January. Major policy issues they stressed were increasing inclusivity and opportunities for minorities at LSU, Title IX and better dialogue between students and administration.
Under the Scott-Rovere ticket, they're currently running against the Rise and Evolve tickets. Scott and Rovere announced their campaign Jan. 16 on Instagram and Twitter in a minute-long video.
"Devin and I believe in our university's potential," Rovere said in the video. "We are ready to put in the work to revive the broken systems and put in the work in order to best serve the student body."
Scott is the Stusdent Government chief policy officer and co-chair of the Black Male Leadership Initiative.
“I’m from Robinhood, so I grew up in north Baton Rouge and LSU is of course like 15 minutes down the road so coming here was not really in my reach, per say, because typically Black men don’t go to college, let alone Black men that are from Baton Rouge," Scott said. "When I came here there were a lack of programs and initiatives for Black students like myself, and minority students in general, and I started to take the initiative to create those spaces and programs."
Rovere is a former chair of the President’s student task force for sexual assault. She is currently forming an Advisory Council for Power-Based Violence, which will advise the Title IX office on issues relating to sexual assault.
“The Advisory Council for Power-Based Violence is something that I’m really a driving force on this semester," Rovere said. "Within that policy point it’s about bringing awareness to the entire student body, giving the students a voice in order to advise administration because that’s something you don’t really hear about a lot is the students giving recommendations to administration and them actually being heard."
The candidates said they're also looking into establishing a service leadership group that would connect students to community service work so that when hurricanes hit the state, students will be ready to serve communities across Louisiana.
“Our big pillars are believe, provide, and serve,” Scott said. “When we came here freshman year, campus was like way more lively and our biggest goal is to revive that campus that we all know and love at LSU. There’s also a lot of broken systems right now, Title IX, etc., so we’d like to make those systems work to serve the student body.”
Scott and Rovere said one of their main driving points is having student’s opinions and concerns be brought to the forefront for administration to hear.
“A lot of decisions are made at the top that students never ever hear about and before you know it, it’s affecting you and you don’t have a decision in that,” Scott said. “I think a big part of that is finding ways of listening to student voices by creating more leadership councils and student organizations that will be able to consult with President Tate.”
The presidential campaigns are expected to ramp up efforts over the next coming months as election day nears. Elections take place on March 30 and the results will be announced April 1 at 4:30 p.m. Students will be able to vote through TigerLink.