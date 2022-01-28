Louisiana secretary of revenue Kimberly Lewis is stepping down to accept a job at LSU. Lewis will take on the role of the university's executive vice president & chief administrative officer.
In this position, Lewis will "focus on executive-level planning, implementation and assessment of financial and administrative strategies, policies and procedures, which enhance LSU’s core mission of discovery, learning, diversity and engagement," per a statement from LSU.
The statement included a comment from Lewis' former boss, Gov. John Bel Edwards. After the half-way point in Edwards' last term, it's typical for administration officials to leave for other jobs. Lewis is the first secretary to do so.
"I am grateful for the outstanding leadership Kimberly Lewis has provided to the state of Louisiana over the last six years as both a trusted advisor and my Secretary of Revenue,” Edwards said in the statement. “An intelligent and exceptional public servant, she has worked tirelessly on behalf of our state and our people. I offer her my heartfelt congratulations as she transitions to her new leadership role at LSU. Geaux Tigers!”
Lewis is a three-time grad of LSU, having received a law degree in 1998, a master's degree in public administration in 1995, and a bachelor's degree in political science in 1993.
Lewis will begin her new job at LSU on Feb. 1.