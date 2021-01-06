Sen. Bill Cassidy posted a video on Twitter Wednesday afternoon in response to the thousands of protesters swarming the nation's Capitol building in Washington, D.C. to protest the results of the presidential election.

"There are people who have violently entered the United States Capitol and are attempting to disrupt what is going on, which is supposed to be the peaceful transition of power," Cassidy said in the video, in reference to President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.

"This is wrong. It is absolutely wrong. It is un-American. Period. They should stop. Period. This is about our country; it is not about hooligans."

There are people who have violently entered the U.S. Capitol and are attempting to disrupt today’s proceedings. This is supposed to be a peaceful transition of power. What they’re doing is absolutely wrong. It is un-American. This is about our country; it’s not about hooligans. pic.twitter.com/Sdk1opWRrh — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 6, 2021

As the protests in the nation's Capitol grow, hundreds of Trump supporters have gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol to peacefully protest in favor of President Trump, according to a tweet by WRKF reporter Paul Braun.

Though the protests have remained peaceful at the state's Capitol, the main entrance doors are locked and security is heightened. Reporters were escorted by security to attend Gov. John Bel Edwards' press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

"It's sad and tragic, regrettable what's happening in Washington right now," Edwards said at the start of the conference.

In Washington D.C., Vice President Mike Pence and the Senate chamber have been evacuated. According to the Associated Press, Homeland Security agents are being sent to the Capitol in response to the growing violence.