Several bars near LSU campus and the Chimes Highland Road location have announced temporary closures to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks.
Employees at JL's Place, Reggie's, and Fred's reportedly tested positive for the virus. JL's Place and Reggie's announced Thursday they will both remained closed for one week to test employees and have the bar professionally cleaned. Fred's released a statement on Instagram Thursday stating they would not reopen until the entire staff had been tested for COVID-19.
"It is our job first and foremost to put the well being & health of our customers, staff & families above all other things," the statement read.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the outbreak in connection to several Tigerland bars on Friday. The department received at least 100 reports of patrons and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
"Anyone who visited Tigerland bars over the weekend should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms," the statement read.
The Chimes announced the closure of its Highland Road location Friday in response to the COVID-19 incidences. The statement did not specify a reopening date but said they hoped to return to normal business hours "as soon as possible."
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday there were more than 4,200 new coronavirus cases since June 10. Edwards is expected to announce whether the state will move into Phase 3 of reopening in the coming days.