SG Senate Election Results

LSU Student Government elections commissioner Chris Charles announces SG Fall 2022 election results Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the Atchafalaya room in the LSU Student Union.

 Francis Dinh

The Student Government Senate election results were announced on Friday. The election brought in 1,610 votes, according to election commissioner and psychology junior Chris Charles.

The referendum to raise the SG fee by $1.50 ultimately failed to pass, with 560 in favor and 768 against. This fee would have gone on student’s fee bills and would have increased the SG budget.

Another referendum, this one to raise the student media fee by $2.75, also failed to pass, with 596 in favor and 736 against. This would have increased the budget for student media, being divided evenly between The Reveille, TigerTV, KLSU, and The Gumbo. 

The election was held between 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday through 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Charles. When compared to previous election turnouts, he said that this election drew more voters than last fall’s election that brought in 1,208 votes, but significantly less votes than last spring’s election that brought in 7,196 votes.

Economics and political science senior Rehm Maham, a justice in SG’s judicial branch, said most students don’t vote in the fall elections because there isn’t a flashy presidential race going on like in the spring.

“But (the elections) matter because half the Student Senate is up for election,” Maham said. “The Student Senate is the body that is most often trying to change the direction of campus.”

There were a total of 96 candidates on the ballot, but two withdrew. Twenty-three were disqualified, largely for not turning in their campaign finance forms, according to Charles. Most of the disqualified candidates were running under the University Center for Freshman Year. Two types of seats were up for election: a full seat serving for two semesters, and a half seat serving for one. 

Here are the winners by college, accompanied by the ticket they ran under:

College of Agriculture

Full seat winners:

  • Crockett Comeaux (Ambition)

  • Alex Foret

Half seat winner:

  • Zoe Davis (Fuse)

College of Art & Design

Full seat winner:

  • Harris Quadir (Click Here)

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Full seat winner:

  • Cooper Ferguson (Click Here)

Half seat winner:

  • Joshua Miletello

College of Coast & Environment

Full seat winner:

  • Paris Holman

College of Engineering

Full seat winners:

  • Gabriella Fontenot

  • Kendal Frazier (Fuse)

  • Hamood Qureshi (Fuse)

  • Colin Raby (Fuse)

Graduate School

Full seat winners:

  • Prakash Dangal

  • Terry Geraldsen (Grad Gold)

  • Cullen Hodges (Grad Gold)

  • Jocelyn Wood

College of Human Sciences and Education

Full seat winners:

  • Gabrielle Farrar (Fuse)

  • Emily Herrera (Ambition)

Half seat winner:

  • Erica Giambrone

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Full seat winners:

  • Tabari Bowser

  • Amelie Chadwick (Ambition)

  • Taylor Myers (Ambition)

  • Lailah Williams (Fuse)

Half seat winner:

  • Jahi Palmer-Davis (Ambition)

Law School

Full seat winner:

  • Samantha Jacobsen

Manship School of Mass Communication

Full seat winner:

  • Katherine Melancon (Fuse)

Half seat winner:

  • Cortlyn Roddini

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Full seat winner:

  • Sam Staggs (Fuse)

College of Science

Full seat winners:

  • Presley Gilbert (Ambition)

  • Saad Tanveer (Fuse)

University Center for Advising and Counseling

Full seat winners:

  • Danielle Jackson

  • Taylor Jarrell (Ambition)

  • Vivi Nguyen (Fuse)

Half seat winners:

  • William Brual (Ambition)

University Center for Freshman Year

Full seat winners:

  • Zachary Broussard (Fuse)

  • Brandon Dixon

  • Ethan Elmer (Fuse)

  • Ryan Griffin (Ambition)

  • Lavar Henderson (Ambition)

  • Anna Kate Jackson (Fuse)

  • Andrew Jewell (Ambition)

  • Charles Robertson (Fuse)

  • Brandon Turner (Ambition)

  • Mallory Urban

  • Kelsey Womack (Fuse)

