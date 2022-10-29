The Student Government Senate election results were announced on Friday. The election brought in 1,610 votes, according to election commissioner and psychology junior Chris Charles.
The referendum to raise the SG fee by $1.50 ultimately failed to pass, with 560 in favor and 768 against. This fee would have gone on student’s fee bills and would have increased the SG budget.
Another referendum, this one to raise the student media fee by $2.75, also failed to pass, with 596 in favor and 736 against. This would have increased the budget for student media, being divided evenly between The Reveille, TigerTV, KLSU, and The Gumbo.
The election was held between 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday through 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Charles. When compared to previous election turnouts, he said that this election drew more voters than last fall’s election that brought in 1,208 votes, but significantly less votes than last spring’s election that brought in 7,196 votes.
Economics and political science senior Rehm Maham, a justice in SG’s judicial branch, said most students don’t vote in the fall elections because there isn’t a flashy presidential race going on like in the spring.
“But (the elections) matter because half the Student Senate is up for election,” Maham said. “The Student Senate is the body that is most often trying to change the direction of campus.”
There were a total of 96 candidates on the ballot, but two withdrew. Twenty-three were disqualified, largely for not turning in their campaign finance forms, according to Charles. Most of the disqualified candidates were running under the University Center for Freshman Year. Two types of seats were up for election: a full seat serving for two semesters, and a half seat serving for one.
Here are the winners by college, accompanied by the ticket they ran under:
College of Agriculture
Full seat winners:
Crockett Comeaux (Ambition)
Alex Foret
Half seat winner:
Zoe Davis (Fuse)
College of Art & Design
Full seat winner:
Harris Quadir (Click Here)
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Full seat winner:
Cooper Ferguson (Click Here)
Half seat winner:
Joshua Miletello
College of Coast & Environment
Full seat winner:
Paris Holman
College of Engineering
Full seat winners:
Gabriella Fontenot
Kendal Frazier (Fuse)
Hamood Qureshi (Fuse)
Colin Raby (Fuse)
Graduate School
Full seat winners:
Prakash Dangal
Terry Geraldsen (Grad Gold)
Cullen Hodges (Grad Gold)
Jocelyn Wood
College of Human Sciences and Education
Full seat winners:
Gabrielle Farrar (Fuse)
Emily Herrera (Ambition)
Half seat winner:
Erica Giambrone
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Full seat winners:
Tabari Bowser
Amelie Chadwick (Ambition)
Taylor Myers (Ambition)
Lailah Williams (Fuse)
Half seat winner:
Jahi Palmer-Davis (Ambition)
Law School
Full seat winner:
Samantha Jacobsen
Manship School of Mass Communication
Full seat winner:
Katherine Melancon (Fuse)
Half seat winner:
Cortlyn Roddini
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Full seat winner:
Sam Staggs (Fuse)
College of Science
Full seat winners:
Presley Gilbert (Ambition)
Saad Tanveer (Fuse)
University Center for Advising and Counseling
Full seat winners:
Danielle Jackson
Taylor Jarrell (Ambition)
Vivi Nguyen (Fuse)
Half seat winners:
William Brual (Ambition)
University Center for Freshman Year
Full seat winners:
Zachary Broussard (Fuse)
Brandon Dixon
Ethan Elmer (Fuse)
Ryan Griffin (Ambition)
Lavar Henderson (Ambition)
Anna Kate Jackson (Fuse)
Andrew Jewell (Ambition)
Charles Robertson (Fuse)
Brandon Turner (Ambition)
Mallory Urban
Kelsey Womack (Fuse)