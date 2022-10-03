The Student Government senate passed the 2023 fiscal year budget Wednesday with 40 in favor, two against, and four abstained votes.

According to the budget document, the budget is anticipating $127,694. Of the total, $3,881 came from the summer semester, $65,102 for the fall semester, and $58,905 is anticipated for the spring, but that number will vary depending on the number of students.

“The three main things that were considered were things that we’re forced to do because of the code, things that historically we’ve done that have worked, and then what the current needs are,” said engineering senior Colin Raby, chair of the budget and appropriations committee.

According to the document, the executive branch will receive $32,500 with $3,000 for the president’s contingency and $1,500 for the vice president’s contingency.

“So those are just funds that me and Nick can use at our discretion,” said political science senior Lizzie Shaw, the student-body president. She said the money can be used to help the president and vice president to do their job and they can use it to fund their own projects.

The executive’s Programming, Event Planning and Policy account has $28,001, according to the document.

The legislative branch will receive $19,191. The general contingency account has $16,191. The speaker’s contingency, money the speaker can use to help them do their job, has $3,000.

The Senate Initiatives Account, which is funded by a $1 fee in the spring, has $56,185 rolling over from last year and new revenue of $26,775, totaling $82,923.

The Senate Surplus account is at $25,585, which is money that has rolled over from previous years.

The judicial branch will receive $750 under the chief justice’s Contingency and Programming account.

Shaw said the president and vice president receive $9 an hour and aren’t allowed to exceed 20 hours a week. They are each allocated a salary of $4,000 but Shaw said they may make less if they don’t have enough hours.

The speaker of the senate and speaker pro tempore were each allocated $3,000 salaries. The coordinator of SG, Courtney Greavis, was allocated a salary of $23,588 with $10,263 in benefits.

The Freshman Leadership Council will receive $1,999. Raby said they considered reducing the amount of money FLC is allocated since they don’t always use all of their money, but the senate decided against it.

The Election Board will receive $1,000. Raby said that money will be used to promote the elections, providing students with information. He said one of the changes to the newly amended election code is that the election board has to start promoting elections to the student body.

“We actually gave them $1,000 to do more election promoting, to put up neutral signs around campus saying, ‘hey there’s an election this day’ to do neutral outreach saying, ‘hey there’s an election’ that doesn’t have a ticket’s name right on it,” Raby said.

The SG Support account, which is money donated directly to SG, is currently at $2,252.

The College Council will receive $12,000. SG is required in their code to give College Council between 5%-15% of the total budget, this year was a little over 9% of the budget.

For each college, 35% of the money will be divided evenly between all of them while 65% will be divided by the number of students in the college. They have $13,171 in their surplus account which they can use by applying to the executive branch’s director of finance.

College Proportional Funding Even-Share Funding Total Funds Agriculture $380.44 $280 $660.44 Art and Design $295.49 $280 $575.49 Arts and Sciences $938.14 280 $1,218.14 Basic Sciences $415.53 $280 $695.53 Business $465.90 $280 $745.90 Coast and Environment $41.44 $280 $321.44 Education $551.23 $280 $831.23 Engineering $828.08 $280 $1,108.08 Graduate School $819.53 280 $1,099.53 Law Center $175.72 $280 $455.72 Mass Communication $184.26 $280 $464.26 Music and Dramatic Arts $116.41 $280 $396.41 UCAC $736.01 $280 $1,016.01 UCFY $1,687.11 $280 $1,967.11 Veterinary Medicine $164.71 $280 $444.71

The senate also voted 36 yes, four no and five abstaining to put a referendum before the student body in the fall election to raise the SG fee to $4, with 50 cents going to The Reveille. The SG fee is currently $2.20. If passed, this will give SG more money for the next fiscal year and increase The Reveille's budget.