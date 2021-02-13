Student Government's new Sexual Violence Prevention Committee held its first committee meeting Feb. 10 and planned potential initiatives for the semester.

SVPC plans to draft school policies that reflect transparency and accountability in regards to sexual misconduct. Angelina Cantelli, deputy chief of staff, said that Texas state laws and schools like the University of Texas and Texas A&M have policies she’d like to implement at LSU.

“In Texas, there is a state law that schools have to switch alleged abusers out of classes with survivors,” Cantelli said. “We don’t have that in Louisiana. LSU is supposed to move survivors out of classes, but they haven’t been doing that anyway.”

She said she will meet with a lawyer at STAR, a Louisiana-based organization that supports survivors of sexual assault, to draft Louisiana state legislation that mimics Texas’s approach.

UT and Texas A&M have programs that send students an email every time that a crime happens on campus, especially sexual assault. She said that programs like these might not make students feel safer, but it will increase transparency and give an accurate depiction of how dire the issue is.

“It keeps a sense of transparency between the student body and the Title IX office,” Cantelli said. “I talked to [a Texas student] who said they get emails reporting sexual assault two or three times per week.”

The committee decided to evaluate the Husch Blackwell investigation into allegations that LSU mishandled sexual misconduct reports once it is released The University hired Husch Blackwell law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the University's handling of sexual assault cases.

“As soon as the report comes out, we need to have something ready to bring to administration laying out what they need to do next,” SG Director of Safety Abbie Grace Milligan said.

SG President Stone Cox said the report should be released in February or March. SVPC plans to meet with Husch Blackwell to open lines of communication about the investigation. Several members of the committee have met with the law firm already, including Milligan, Cantelli and SG Vice President Hannah Barrios.

Milligan suggested the committee draft a policy statement regarding LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward’s comments about Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry who was accused of mishandling domestic violence reports.

Woodward told WAFB that Ausberry is a “very, very good employee in very, very good standing.”

“It’s the principle of the thing,” Milligan said. “He acted like no matter what the report says, Verge will have a job.”

Olivia Taylor, sophomore senator, echoed her sentiment.

“Just because he has free speech doesn’t mean he won’t have consequences,” Taylor said.

In terms of recruiting members-at-large, students on the committee will reach out to LSU’s Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative, Women’s Tennis and Residential Life to fill the committee’s remaining three seats. They are considering recruiting a freshman who lives on campus as well.

“I know a lot of freshmen were talking about how they don’t feel safe in the dorms, so it would be valuable to get that perspective,” Cantelli said.

SVPC will invite guest speakers from Tigers Against Sexual Assault, the Title IX department and the international community at LSU to their future meetings.

Other committee members include junior Senator Harris Quadir, Speaker Pro Tempore Alex Basse, Senator Matt McClure and Director of Student Outreach Chandler Black.

SVPC will hold meetings Fridays at 3 p.m. in-person and on Zoom.