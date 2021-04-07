After LSU's associate athletic director announced her intentions of filing a $50 million lawsuit against the University, her legal team held a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the steps of the 19th District Court.
Sharon Lewis, an LSU employee who was identified in the Husch Blackwell report as one of many employees that did not report cases of Title IX violations to the correct personnel, reported earlier this week that she had been discriminated against and harassed by former head football coach Les Miles. After her report, she claimed she would file a $50 million lawsuit against LSU.
Attorneys Bridgett and Tammy Brown said that Lewis was subjected to intimidation and retaliation when trying to report students' allegations against Les Miles.
"Sharon Lewis had a nervous breakdown because of the way she was treated," her attorneys said.
When the legal team was asked about the allegation against Lewis that she laughed at a student who came to her about abuse from former football player Drake Davis, the attorneys denied the claim.
"Don't take my word for it, read the report," said Bridgett Brown.
Sharon Lewis was not at the press conference. Her legal team said she was resting, and that "she has been humiliated enough."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.