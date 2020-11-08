Baton Rouge Police responded to a report of gunshots at a student apartment complex near LSU around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting left one dead and another severely wounded.
Authorities say the homicide victim was an unidentified 23-year-old male who was not an LSU student.
The second victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital, is currently undergoing treatment for their life-threatening condition.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
The apartment complex, Lark Baton Rouge at 4194 Burbank Drive, issued an email to residents which read, "Our management team is cooperating fully with law enforcement to help in any way possible, while maintaining our existing security measures. We ask you to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious or threatening activity in or around the community, as always."
Any information regarding this case should be directed to the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.