Sororities down the row are creating new protocols so Greek Life members can still have experiences at the house, with friends and in the Greek Life community amid COVID-19 protective measures.
Before the pandemic, sororities held large events like semi, formal and exchanges with other fraternities, but these activities no longer exist for sororities due to the pandemic. When the 2020 fall semester started, sororities made it a priority to create plans so students in Greek life could still visit their houses, host small events and even live in the sorority house.
Delta Zeta’s Academic Chair Grace Kellar lives in the Delta Zeta house. She said the move-in process was quiet and two people were allowed to move in at a time with their parents. They had to sign in, wear a mask and get their temperature taken before walking into the house.
“Wearing a mask in my home can get annoying,” Kellar said. “However, I understand I have to if I want to have the privilege of living in the house.”
Kellar said she misses weekly chapter meetings and getting to see everyone’s faces. She said living in the house has fun moments and it is like they are all quarantined together. They have dinners together with no more than four people at a dining table.
“The bond with my sorority sisters is still there even though there are rules,” Kellar said. “I still get to eat, study and live next door to all of my friends.”
Delta Gamma is also hosting small events for their members amid COVID-19. They have "Fun Fridays" every other week with time slots so every member has a chance to be involved. They previously have tie-dyed masks, had king cake parties and even hosted a coffee truck.
“Delta Gamma has been making it a priority to make sure everyone is doing okay during this hard time,” Anderson said. “The little events still make it feel like I am in a sorority and I still get to see all my friends.”
Delta Gamma also hosts study nights and allows their girls to have dinners at the house. They pick up their food and are allowed to eat outside. As the semester progressed, they were gradually allowed to eat inside with tables spaced out.
Pi Phi is also hosting similar small events for their sorority as well. They have incorporated wellness days for the members. They had a hot yoga event with a few of the members at Orangetheory, a local fitness center.
Pi Phi implemented the same lunch protocols adopted by other sororities with a spaced out dining room. They cannot rearrange chairs in the dining room and they have to eat in small groups of people.