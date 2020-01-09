The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will start road repairs on Skip Bertman Drive on Monday, Jan. 13.
The road will not completely shut down, but intermittent lane closures could result in increased traffic congestion, according to an LSU Parking and Transportation Services email sent to students on Thursday. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly.
The city expects repairs to be completed by the end of the spring semester. The project will involve pavement repairs, sidewalk installation and road striping.
If you have any questions, please contact Parking Dispatch at 225-578-5002 Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.