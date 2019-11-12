When the average student thinks of interior design, they might imagine perfectly decorated houses with matching curtains and drapes, something nice but easy to accomplish.
However, some interior design students are fighting against this perception.
Students of the LSU School of Interior Design, some of whom have felt their passion has been belittled by Pinterest boards and Home and Garden Television, are trying to raise greater awareness and respect for their profession by requesting a name change to the title of their degree.
If the students are successful, the interior design program and degree will be renamed "interior architecture".
Interior design junior Claire Peter said changing the name of the program would not only allow people to better respect the occupation as a whole, but it would also better represent the intensity of the program at the University.
“We should have it changed because a lot of people don’t take [interior design] seriously since it’s called 'interior design'. They think it’s all decorating, and that’s not even a fraction of what we do,” Peter said. “I feel like interior architecture explains more of what we do than interior design does.”
According to John Campbell, a University interior design professor, the terms “interior design” and “interior architecture” are interchangeable.
“It’s a question of titles that are used in various places. Interior architecture is more commonly used in Europe,” Campbell said. “Here, our legislation concerning licensing is done as an interior design license. We call ourselves interior designers.”
Campbell said he believes students may want this change to provide clarity to the public about what the interior design industry entails.
Students supporting this change argue the transition would be easy since there would be no changes made to the curriculum. Many students believe changing the name of the program could prevent others from associating their area of study and future profession with being a “decorator,” belittling their significance in the industry.
Rebranding the interior design major as interior architecture is not an unusual idea; some colleges, including the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, have already adopted this name change. However, the LSU School of Art and Design has yet to formally address this issue.
Marsha Cuddeback, director of the School of Interior Design, said the debate over what the degree should be called is not unique to the University.
“There are always informal discussions taking place surrounding this debate among schools,” Cuddeback said in an email.
Interior design sophomore Morgan Curtis, who supports the change, thinks the school should not only change the degree name to interior architecture but to interior architecture and design.
According to Curtis, interior design is essential to the everyday functions of the common person and should be treated with the same importance as architecture. She said that the new name would give respect to the design element of interior design while also highlighting the less conceptual component of the industry.
“I do think people will have more of a respect for the major if the name is changed,” Curtis said. “I feel like a lot of people, when looking at architecture and interior design as majors, tend to have a higher respect for architecture. Interior design as a major and career is something that is just as intense as architecture, just in a slightly different way.”
The LSU School of Interior Design requires students to take a variety of major-specific courses as well as select architecture classes. The program focuses on commercial and corporate interiors, teaching students not only the fundamentals of design but also elements of interior construction and building systems and regulations, according to the department’s website.
Associate Professor of Interior Design Phillip Tebbutt expressed hesitance about the name change, thinking it could lead to further confusion about the roles of architects and interior designers.
“In a team, in an office, the architect has historically been the lead dog, and interior design usually gets brought in towards the end of the design process,” Tebbutt said. “If we become interior architects, I think it’s going to reinforce that hierarchy even more, that we are somehow architecture-light, or under architecture. Whereas as an interior designer, we can stand alone and not be compared the same way.”
Nick Frewin contributed to this report.