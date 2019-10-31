Students all around the University's campus on Thursday were getting their spooky on. Whether by wearing a costume to class, attending a Halloween event or wearing some festive tights, many students found a way to show their Halloween spirit.
Multiple organizations and departments all throughout campus provided students with fun and interactive Halloween activities the entire week.
LSU Libraries hosted their 7th annual “FrankenFaire” on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The FrankenFaire was a Halloween-themed open house in Middleton Library that showcased the services and resources the University’s libraries provide to the campus community. FrankenFaire delivered with plenty of games, prizes, pizza and Trick or Treats to appease all the ghouls who wandered in. Mike the Tiger made an appearance, in costume of course, and there were several killer door prizes that were won by a lucky few.
“One part open house…two parts Halloween,” the LSU Libraries' website description of the FrankenFaire read.
The University’s Student Union also contributed to the Halloween festivities on campus. Students who were eager to trick-or-treat could stop by the Union’s information desk and get a map of all the departments handing out candy. The Fall Harvest at the Union also provided students with fun events like pumpkin painting, cookie decorating and a costume contest during the day.
But at night, the Student Activities Board hosted a Halloween lip sync battle at the Union Theater. Students were able to sing their heart out to spooky themed music. Following the lip sync battle at 9 p.m., LSU Auxiliary Services & LSU Student Activities Board screened the scary movie “The Conjuring.”
“Nothing beats watching a scary movie and eating some free popcorn,” engineering sophomore Brennan Hagan said.
Organizations like LSU Ambassadors and LSU Student Government also wanted to show their Halloween spirit.
The University’s Student Senate hosted the “Senate Spooktacular,” where students could come for a “ghoulish good time.” Students were welcomed to stop by Student Government for candy, costumes and legislating. While enjoying their treats, students were encouraged to voice their concerns and provide public input to the student senators so they could better serve the University’s community.
For LSU Ambassadors, Halloween time means new members. A group costume contest is held at their meeting in hopes of building strong connections and helping the most recent ambassador associate class members feel more at home.
“I definitely want to be Dwight from The Office for the meeting,” marketing sophomore and recent ambassador associate class member Hunter Anderson said.
LSU Greek Life celebrated the holiday by putting on their annual Trick-or-Treat Down the Row on Sunday Oct. 27. This free event brought hundreds of families to campus, specifically to West Lakeshore Drive, better known as Sorority Row. Trick-or-treaters went door-to-door to all the sorority houses and found treats like candy, crafts, face-painting and even photo booths.
“One incredible aspect of this event is that it is truly geared toward the Baton Rouge community. It is not limited to Greek members, like many Fraternity and Sorority events are. Word is spread to LSU faculty and staff members, as well as in many elementary schools in the surrounding areas. Families look forward to this event every year,” according to the LSU Greek Life website. “Maybe it’s the fun that comes with the day, or maybe parents are looking for another chance to get some wear out of those costumes that can certainly cost quite a bit of money. The event itself is the main draw for most families.”