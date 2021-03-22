The LSU Spring Semester Student Government Election will open Wednesday and close on Friday.

According to the Student Government website, students will be able to vote by logging into TigerLink with their myLSU login information. After making a TigerLink account, click on the event called "LSU Student Government Election" and vote. The election will be open from midnight on Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

There are three major campaigns contending for Student Body President and Vice President.

It's Time 2021 features the first-ever ticket in school history with two female candidates, Mia LeJeune at helm as president and Angelina Cantelli backing her up as vice-president. The campaign has proposed detailed plans to institute more environmentally sustainable policies at LSU, more benefits for graduate students, ensure more equity and diversity across campus and to vastly the improve sexual assault advocacy programs at the school.

Bowman-Milligan 2021 features Javin Bowman and Abbie Milligan in the president-vice president slots. The campaign calls its signature policy plan "The Three C's of Policy." The plan focuses on climate, culture and community. The ticket also advocates for unapologetic sexual assault reform in the form of the expansion of Title IX staffing and a mandatory sexual harassment training for freshman and faculty.

UNITY is lead by Presidential Candidate Amina Meselhe and Vice Presidential Candidate Preston White. The pair are running to create a more inclusive environment on campus, and to help bridge the gap between the student body and student government. Part of their campaign is amplification, amplifying voices of students that are commonly unheard and underrepresented.

Future election updates will be appended to this story.