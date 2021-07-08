Stacia Haynie is no longer LSU's executive vice president and provost, according to an email President William Tate sent to faculty and staff Thursday afternoon. Haynie will return to the faculty of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS).
"Setting us on a new, strategic direction may sometimes require that we seek a fresh start in certain areas," Tate wrote. "It is not meant to imply that things aren’t going well in those areas. In fact, there may be many positive things happening that we can and should continue to build on while also going in a different direction."
Matt Lee been will take over the position in an interim capacity until a permanent replacement is found. Lee was previously the vice provost for academic programs and support services.
Haynie first joined the LSU faculty as a political science professor in 1990. She then moved up to administrative positions, working as an associate dean and interim dean of the Graduate School, vice provost of academic affairs and dean of HSS. She has been provost since 2018.
This brief will updated with new information as this story develops.