Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **DELTA CONTINUES MOVING INLAND OVER SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION AND IBERVILLE - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR ASSUMPTION, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER ST. BERNARD, AND UPPER TERREBONNE - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR AMITE, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, LIVINGSTON, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, POINTE COUPEE, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, WEST BATON ROUGE, WEST FELICIANA, AND WILKINSON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 150 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 130 MILES WEST-NORTHWEST OF HOUMA LA - 30.6N 92.6W - STORM INTENSITY 75 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 9 PM CDT...HURRICANE DELTA CONTINUES TO PENETRATE INLAND OVER SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL LOUISIANA AFTER HAVING MADE LANDFALL NEAR CREOLE, LA AROUND 6 PM THIS EVENING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS AND HIGHER GUSTS NEAR HURRICANE FORCE ARE BUFFETING THE AREA THIS EVENING. THESE STRONGER WINDS WILL SLOWLY LESSEN LATER TONIGHT AS DELTA WEAKENS TO TROPICAL STORM STATUS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS EAST-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND EXPANDING INTO SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI AND IN PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF MOVING WATER WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL POSSIBLE ELSEWHERE IN SOUTHERN LOUISIANA. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST DANGEROUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE CENTRAL LOUISIANA COAST. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE ALSO NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE EASTERN LOUISIANA WATERS INCLUDING THE TIDAL LAKES. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 430 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.