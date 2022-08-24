When undecided freshman Kristen Slatcoff came to LSU, she was uncertain of what she wanted to study. She was overwhelmed.
“I was nervous but I knew LSU would be there for me in many ways.”
As she settled in, and began to learn about the different majors on campus, she slowly began to feel more comfortable.
Slatcoff said having the opportunity to take a variety of basic classes to find what she’s interested in and knowing there are advisers to help her choose the right major when she’s ready also helped ease her mind.
She also said the university has a variety of resources on their website to help students find majors and careers that match with their personalities.
“LSU has many advisors there to help when I’m ready to choose a major or even if I have questions about certain majors.”
For students like Slatcoff, going to a new school without a specific major in mind can be daunting; however, as time progresses, a plan can become more clear as students find the right resources for help.
Alyson Enk, a career coach at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said many students often have a specific idea of what a certain major or career will entail and confusion comes when their idea doesn’t match their experience.
“Many students struggle with finding the right path because they often have a perception of what a career or major might entail,” she said.
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences specifically offers a resource called the O*Net, which is designed to show students possible future careers in detail. Enk said this can help show students the reality of what certain careers will look like beyond their preconceived notions.
Enk also said it’s important for students to think about their passions when choosing a major and encourages them to be in programs where they enjoy going to class. The feeling of uncertainty is inevitable and only temporary, adding that the new experiences gained in college will help students find what works best for them, she said.
“Allow yourself the freedom to explore your interests and passions,” Enk said.
Students should take advantage of opportunities to explore their interests by getting involved in campus activities and clubs, meeting with counselors, finding classes they enjoy, going to the Olinde Career Center and speaking to professionals in different disciplines, Enk explained.
Kelly Rownd, manager of career exploration at the Olinde Career Center, said the career center offers students plenty of options for career counseling including online, self-guided resources; individual and group appointments; and career events for students.
“Ultimately, we are here to support our students at every phase of their career development,” Rownd said.
She encourages students to study what they are most intrigued in, explore and consider majors through the LSU website and meet with the faculty and staff of the different colleges to learn more about them.
Rownd also said she reminds students “It is important to remember that choosing a major is not choosing a career.”