Student Government spring elections have been pushed back to Thursday due to the university's closure Wednesday ahead of severe weather.
Elections will now be held from 7:30 a.m. Thursday to 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Students can vote via Tigerlink for student body president, vice president, senators for their respective colleges and college council.
The results will be announced Monday, April 4.
Classes and activities scheduled for 12:30 p.m. or later on Wednesday are canceled, the university announced Tuesday evening. Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are at an increased risk of damaging winds and tornadoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s storm prediction center.