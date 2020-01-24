If you have strong opinions and are looking for a place to share them, clear your Wednesday nights starting Jan. 28.
The student government senate is designating the beginning portion of their Wednesday night meetings as a student forum. Anyone that is a member of the LSU student body is welcome to stand before the senate and voice their concerns every Wednesday at 6:45 in the Capital Chambers Room in the Student Union.
“Every meeting one of the first things on our agenda is public input,” Speaker Pro Tempore Catherine McKinney said. “So that’s a time that we reserve specifically to have students come and tell the senate any ideas they might have. But on top of that, our doors are always open. If we’re here, people are welcome to come in and just tell us what’s on their mind.”
The forum is not a new addition to the meetings, but, McKinney said that they have really tried to advertise it this past year. One way is by starting a senate Instagram. After each meeting, they post a part of the agenda that they think will peek student interest.
McKinney has found that the more they advertise the meetings, the more students come share.
“So for Halloween, we really pushed students to come in and had about three or four students come and share their ideas,” McKinney said. “But typically we have maybe one or two that come.”
LSU Student Government president consider communication, mental health, priorities for new SG administration
Parking is an issue that students bring up often, but McKinney said that this is probably the thing that they can do the least about. Another common request is inclusivity. McKinney said that this is an issue the whole student government works toward.
Interior Design freshman Bella Godchaux was unaware of the forums. However now that she knows about them, she is interested in attending in the future. She said that she would feel comfortable sharing her opinion if it was something she was passionate about. For example, paper straws in the union and improved campus lighting at night.
“Being a freshman, I think that lighting at night is key to safety,” Godchaux said. “Honestly, I carry around a taser at night and I’d rather not, but I don’t feel safe.”
Psychology sophomore Sarah Chevalier was also unaware of the forum. However, she said she would not feel comfortable attending the meeting because she does not understand what student government does.
“I think a lot of people think that we’re kind of unapproachable I guess, and that’s fair,” McKinney said. “But they really can, and should, always email whoever’s representing them and ask them about anything that they can do. Because, we’ve done some outreach this year. And just people sharing their ideas, we can come up with 20 new initiatives in one meeting.”