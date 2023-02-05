Women at LSU are taking action into their own hands to protect themselves and others.

LSU student Alisha Ortolano, alongside members Caitlynn Bakewell, Bobbilynn Akers, Iyian Paige, Abigail McIntosh, Hailey McGhee and Hanna LeBlanc created a campus-wide GroupMe in an effort to keep women on LSU’s campus safe.

The GroupMe is designed as a ride share service between women on campus. When a member of the group is in an uncomfortable situation and wants to be picked up, they can contact one of the designated drivers of the night. As a safety and precautionary measure, students must put in their LSU emails to be added.

Orlantano is a member of LSU’s Alpha Delta Pi Omega Chapter. As a member of Greek life, she was compelled to reach out in the community after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, alumna of the Alpha Phi Delta Tau Chapter.

“There have been many girls who have reached out to me saying they have been put in vulnerable situations when left alone in Tigerland or places on campus and would have felt more comfortable having a support system,” Orlantano said.

Although the GroupMe is helpful for students, LSU student and member of LSU’s Delta Zeta Sigma Chapter Georgia Szoke believe this GroupMe never should have needed to be created in the first place.

“The situation young women are put in at the university's nightlife is nauseating,” Szoke said. “The concept of the GroupMe is comforting, but the fact that something like this had to be created to make girls feel more comfortable is despairing.”

Members of Greek life and female students at LSU clearly remain unsettled following Brooks’ tragic death. In two weeks, Orlantano’s GroupMe has gained over 900 members.

With so many students feeling unsafe, members of the LSU community are waiting to see what actions the university will take.

LSU’s President Tate responded to Brooks’ death with an email that sparked backlash amongst students for his targeting of Tigerland and underage drinking.

“Our action plan starts with a deep and relentless focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals,” Tate said in the email.

Others argue this message correlates with rape culture. The College Democrats of LSU and Feminists in Action responded with a message stating, “We call on you to provide succinct analysis of how the age of the victim and perpetrators are relevant to this goal.”

Tate recently responded to this with a column in The Advocate.

The creators of the GroupMe hope to continue providing rides so that LSU students can stay safe. They also hope that other campuses will create similar ideas.

“Women should protect and support other women,” Orlantano said.