Dean Martin Johnson of the Manship School of Mass Communication died Monday night, Sept. 28, according to Associate Dean Josh Grimm.

"There is so much to say, but words escape me right now," Grimm said in a staff email. "I’ll just say this: He was an incredible person, father and a friend and confidant to so many of us. This is a loss we will feel forever."

Students, faculty and friends of the Manship School of Mass Communication share their memories with Dean Johnson on Twitter.

Thread: I'm still processing the news of Martin's death, but it's difficult to describe how much I appreciated his mentorship and company during some tough times in college and in the years after leaving Manship. https://t.co/OXWOG8RPyq — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) September 29, 2020

Quint Forgey is a breaking news reporter for Politico, a Manship alumnus and a former Reveille editor-in-chief.

It was Martin Johnson who encouraged me to join @ManshipXGR, despite my aversion to politics. I literally would not be where I am now had he not invited me into his office that day. https://t.co/Jc5k0zphUY — Sarah Gamard (@SarahGamard) September 29, 2020

Sarah Gamard is a Delaware government & politics reporter for the USA Today Network and a Manship alumna.

this man helped me so much over the last few years. i wouldn’t be where i am without him. and that’s the case for every Manship student and faculty. he genuinely cared for all of us.this’ll take time to process, but he would want us to persevere. so we will. #foreverLSU 💜💛 https://t.co/JR2zdk5skt — James A. Smith (@itssmitt) September 29, 2020

James Smith is a graduate student at the Manship School of Mass Communication.

I am heartbroken this morning. Martin was brilliant, compassionate, thoughtful and kind. He was an incredible leader and an even better friend. A huge loss for the Manship community and far beyond. https://t.co/PnHr0wwfoH — Lance Porter (@lporter) September 29, 2020

Lance Porter is the founding director of the Social Media & Analysis Lab and a professor at the Manship School of Mass Communication.

He led the Manship School with kindness and a passion for giving students the best possible experiences and opportunities. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/hUYIeA13KL — Andrew Searles (@spookysearles) September 29, 2020

Andrew Searles is an alumnus of the Manship School of Mass Communication.

This is heartbreaking. Martin was always so happy to stop and speak with me every time he saw me around and ask me how things were going, even though he always had a hectic schedule. This is such a loss for everyone at the Manship School. https://t.co/Jog2LTXMq3 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) September 29, 2020

Evan Saacks is a writer for And The Valley Shook, an alumnus of the Manship School of Mass Communication and a former managing editor for The Reveille.

This is unbelievable. I don't know what to say. Thinking about his family and the Manship school. What a terrible loss. https://t.co/D5wem0CELZ — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) September 29, 2020

Sam Karlin is a political reporter for the Advocate and a Manship School of Mass Communication alumnus.

God please wrap your loving arms around the Manship family in our time of sadness...Many college students don’t get to know their college Dean the way I got to know Dean Johnson. Such a kind spirited man of wisdom. He will be dearly missed. Please keep us all in your prayers. https://t.co/SIpBjMj5Cn — Justin Franklin (@justinifranklin) September 29, 2020

Justin Franklin is the president of the LSU chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and a political communications senior at the Manship School of Mass Communication.

An incredible academic and teacher. Dr. Johnson was on my undergrad thesis committee and he made me a better student with his questions about my research. Such a kind soul and a ginormous loss for the @ManshipSchool community. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/6j23oEb6TB — Valencia Richardson (@valthebeast) September 29, 2020

Valencia Richardson is an Equal Justice Works Fellow at the Campaign Legal Center and a 2016 alumna of the Manship School of Mass Communication.

Shocked & devastated this morning. Martin was an ideal mentor & collaborator, a model leader making the world better for others in ways big & small, a superb scholar, & a good friend. This is a terrible loss for our school, our profession, & for all of us lucky to have known him. https://t.co/XDRSnAyCV8 — Nathan Kalmoe (@NathanKalmoe) September 29, 2020

Nathan Kalmoe is a professor and the area head of the political communications department of the Manship School of Mass Communication. Kalmoe assumed Johnson's former position as area head when he became the dean.