Manship School Dean Martin Johnson (right) and Associate Dean Josh Grimm (left) mask up in front of the Journalism Building. 

Dean Martin Johnson of the Manship School of Mass Communication died Monday night, Sept. 28, according to Associate Dean Josh Grimm.

"There is so much to say, but words escape me right now," Grimm said in a staff email. "I’ll just say this: He was an incredible person, father and a friend and confidant to so many of us. This is a loss we will feel forever."

Students, faculty and friends of the Manship School of Mass Communication share their memories with Dean Johnson on Twitter.

