Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.