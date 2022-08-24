LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station.

Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling being asked multiple times if she wanted to purchase one.

This is one example of suspicious environments many student’s report as they visit local gas stations, calling into question whether they are safe around these places.

Crimes at local gas stations around LSU are common, with multiple instances over the years proving fatal.

A graduate student was murdered at Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station on Airline Highway in 2019. Ph.D. student in computer science & engineering Firoz-Ulamin was killed while working as a clerk at 3:30 a.m. when an armed perpetrator entered and fired shots. The Ph.D. student’s death was the result of a planned robbery.

Richardson believes that incidents such as these happen more often around LSU thanks to the above-average crime rates in Baton Rouge.

She explained that she only feels comfortable pumping gas alone at local gas stations because of her pepper spray and taser.

“If I didn’t have any objects that I could use to defend myself, I probably would not feel safe pumping gas alone,” Richardson said.

A resident of Denham Springs, Richardson prefers to pump gas at the local gas stations near her home. Even though the 30-minute drive is time-consuming, Richardson gladly takes the trip.

“I pump gas near LSU because of its convenience, but if I can get back home, I’ll pump there because I know my surroundings,” Richardson said.

Kendal Briscoe, a social work junior, has felt unease when pumping gas during the night at the Shell station on Highland. She otherwise feels comfortable pumping gas during the day.

“There have been instances when I have been catcalled and pursued when I’m pumping gas at night,” Briscoe said. “The thought of staying in one position while pumping gas and being vulnerable to anyone coming my way is creepy.”

Briscoe said that she has not seen a high presence of police vehicles patrolling the Shell station at night.

“I believe that if there was a police car present or an officer present during the night, that will deter people from committing a crime,” Briscoe said.

As gas prices decrease, Briscoe believes that gas stations with lower prices will attract more frequent suspicious activity.

“More students are going to pump their gas at cheaper gas stations,” she said. “As business rises, suspicious individuals are willing to lurk in the area.”

Briscoe feels that she and other young females are a specific target of crimes such as sex trafficking and kidnapping. Being precautious and alert allows Briscoe to further protect herself, she said.

Because of their experience and instances of trepidation at gas stations around LSU, Richardson and Briscoe have essential tips for incoming freshmen on being safe.

Richardson advises incoming freshmen with cars to always be aware of their surroundings, believing that asking someone to commute with to local gas stations further is safer, especially at night.

Richardson and Briscoe are both advocates for appropriate safety weapons when traveling alone.

“Protect yourselves,” Briscoe said. ”Have something in your personal belongings or in your car that you can use.”

Briscoe warns people to never go at night, explaining that the cover of night gives suspicious people confidence.

She also promotes the LSU Shield app, which allows students to notify and dispatch LSU police.

Richardson explained that being creative when a dangerous situation happens, such as using a door key, portable flashlight, lanyard, pencil, etc. can make the difference between a life or death situation.

LSUPD Community Outreach Officer Marlon Hawkins promotes the slogan, ”if you see something, say something” when students travel to gas stations around campus. LSUPD’s main initiative is telling LSU students’ to call 911 or use the LSU Shield app when suspicious activity occurs.

Filling reports anonymously, requesting police transport at night, vehicle assistance, and self-defense classes are the various tools that LSU Shield offers.

Hawkins wants LSU students to always stay alert and to “keep their head on a swivel” when traveling to a gas station. Turning down music and keeping one headphone out of your ears can help awareness, he explained.

“Try to stay visible at nighttime,” Hawkins said. “And if you see an area that is not well lit, avoid that area at all costs.”