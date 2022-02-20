LSU students have complained of inconsistent OnDemand rides through the university’s shuttle system with ambiguous pickup locations and overall unreliability.
“The shuttles are not very dependable sometimes,” said Raven Freeman, an LSU Freshman who lives in Miller Hall. “On some days the shuttles arrive quickly, on other days the shuttles arrive slower than usual. Sometimes the shuttles do not come at all.”
LSU’s OnDemand transit services are meant to allow students to request a shuttle from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. throughout the week around campus. To request a shuttle, students must use the TransLoc app or call the shuttle headquarters’ phone number.
The shuttle’s location can be found on the TransLoc app but is not always exact. The same app is used for the university’s bus system, TigerTrails, and students have previously complained about app issues regarding bus times and locations as well.
LSU Transportation demand manager Josh Galasso has identified the problems with the communication between OnDemand shuttles and LSU students. Galasso said there’s been a trend in loss of money for LSU through the OnDemand shuttles.
“LSU Parking and Transportation Services are aware of some of the issues students are experiencing on the TransLoc app,” Galasso said. “We are looking at other options that may be out there, technology platforms or make improvements to the existing system.”
LSU Parking and Transportation Services and Student Government have created a proposal for a safe ride program. The program will be powered through Lift to allow students to demand rides to their proximate areas. The implementation of the safe ride program will be around the fall of 2022 and could ease demand for TigerTrails and the shuttle system.
Freeman does believe that the OnDemand shuttles are efficient to get to various parts of campus but can become a nuisance when the student is not notified about the exact location of the shuttle.
“If I don’t feel like waiting for a shuttle, I will just walk,” Freeman said.
Comparing which transit service is more reliant, Freeman chooses Tiger Trails as her preferred choice.
“OnDemand shuttles are problematic on some days, and I would just rather walk to the bus stop,” Freeman said. “I know that Tiger Trails buses will always be at the closest bus stop as soon as they finish their previous routes.”
Patricia Caputo, an LSU Freshman, has used the OnDemand rides most recently due to inclement weather and commuting to the LSU Baseball games. She said that the OnDemand shuttles do take time to arrive at the pickup locations, but understands the delays.
“I also understand that they have a lot of students that need to be picked up, not just me,” Caputo said. “Especially during COVID, there is a limited amount of staff that drives the shuttles.”
Caputo does benefit from the shuttles running at night. Living on the east side of campus, She has a long distance to travel for sports events, which are on the west side of campus. Walking alone at night can be frightening, which consequently makes Caputo dependent on the OnDemand shuttles.
“It’s about a 20-minute walk alone to get to the west side of campus,” Caputo said.
Difficulty finding shuttles is the main issue that Caputo deals with.
“I wish the shuttle’s communication was more interactive,” Caputo said. “When the shuttle texts you, they would send a ping to locate where the shuttle was. I wish there was an option to call the specific shuttle that is picking me up. It can be confusing where the shuttle is going to end up.”
Caputo, as well as Freeman, have to walk to the UREC to get picked up and walk from the UREC to return to their dorms. Their dorms do not have access to OnDemand pickup and dropoff locations. This can be a problem if inclement weather occurs while asking for a shuttle or a student has disabled accommodations.