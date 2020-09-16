Students tested for COVID-19 since Aug. 15 will be prioritized for football tickets at the same rate, regardless of date, interim President Tom Galligan said in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Under this decision, a student tested this month will have the same priority for the Mississippi State game on Sept. 26 as they will for the Ole Miss game in early December.
Galligan said the priority date may be moved as the season progresses.
The idea is to encourage students to get tested, Galligan said.
“We didn’t make it a requirement,” Galligan said. “We made it a priority. If people choose to get tested, they will be prioritized.”
LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward said non-students, including season-ticket holders, will not be incentivized to get tested, but it is encouraged.