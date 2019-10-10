Private Stock pic

LSUPD has identified two suspects for the unarmed robbery at Private Stock Sneakers and Apparel Boutique on Oct. 1, 2019. 

Updated Oct. 10, 6:00 p.m.

LSUPD has identified suspects of the felony theft at Private Stock Sneakers and Apparel Boutique.

Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP or LSUPDat 225-578-3231. According to LSUPD, informants can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

At 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a report of an unarmed robbery at Private Stock on Nicholson Drive. The alleged shoplifters stole a rack of clothes from the store.

"LSUPD said there was a shoplifting and no weapon was used. It's under investigation," said Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.

Private Stock has not responded for a statement. 

This story will be updated as information becomes available. 

