The White House invited LSU President William Tate IV to speak to President Joe Biden on LSU's COVID-19 mitigation strategies, an LSU press release relayed. Tate will be joining a body of representatives from across the country Wednesday to brief Biden on their institutions' COVID-19 policies.
As announced by the White House, Biden is preparing for his six-step COVID-19 plan. Representatives will discuss how the expansion of COVID-19 protocols have impacted their institutions so that Biden can advance his administration's plan into the private sector.
With 82% of the student body vaccinated, Tate claims LSU’s COVID-19 protocols have worked in depleting the virus on campus. As of Sept. 13, over 25,000 students reported being partially or fully vaccinated.
LSU's protocols include virus-detecting monthly testing protocol, wastewater testing, vaccine/testing mandate in Tiger Stadium, classroom ventilation through HEPA air filters and a mask mandate for all indoor activities.
Since the start of the semester on Aug. 23, there have been 298 COVID-19 cases on LSU's campus, and over 7,000 COVID tests conducted.