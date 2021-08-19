LSU is requiring all sororities and some fraternities to receive COVID-19 tests after discovering high traces of the virus in wastewater near the chapters.
LSU announced the testing requirement to students Thursday, informing them that they must get tested by 11 a.m. on August 21 at one of the many approved testing stations on campus.
The email specified that not receiving a test would be considered a code of conduct violation and could impact a student's ability to remain on campus. Those who test positive will be isolated from the rest of the community.
LSU has been conducting this wastewater testing program since the fall semester of 2020. Tests are conducted several times per week and when high traces are discovered in a specific area all students in that area are required to get tested for the virus.