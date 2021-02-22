The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) hosts the Bateman competition every year where universities across America create a campaign for a given topic.
Mass communication professor and faculty advisor Doug Draper composed the 2020-2021 team through an application process. Students who want to join the team must have taken public relations writing and public relations research as a prerequisite to the team. This year they have a team composed of six members and three alternates.The team consists of social media specialist Mary Coll, account executive Caylee Deshotel, media relations coordinator Jordan Klemm, creative director Gabie Debruler, writing associate Natalie Marse, and project manager Madelyn Ybarzabal.
“We have a very good team of strong contributors,” Draper said. “They want to participate and win a national championship.”
The six students will launch a new political party to campaign for better civility in American life. Their idea is to encourage more constructive and inclusive conversations in order to create a more compassionate society.
The topic that PRSSA released this year was “restoring civility and society.” The task of the LSU team is to take that topic and make it their own and create a campaign. Their campaign is called "The Cooperation Party". They started planning their campaign as early as October, but did not actually present their idea and campaign to the committee until Feb. 8, 2021.
“The slogan we came up with can be summed up by this,” Deshotel said. “The Cooperation Party is a grassroots social movement to help reverse the corrosion of civility in American life and foster more constructive, inclusive public discourse in all corners of society, leading by example through a constant call for more cooperative behavior.
In order for LSU to have their best chance at winning they need to demonstrate four key steps in their campaign: research, planning, implementation, and evaluation. For their research, the team members read through academic journals for mass communication and trade publications from the public relations industry.
“For example, our team members conducted two focus groups with 10 participants in each group,” Draper said. “Through a facilitated discussion, they received feedback from representatives of the team's target audiences, which was primarily about the messages and tactics inspired by the secondary research.”
For planning, they take what they learned from their groups and create a plan, which is a requirement for the competition. From Feb. 8 to March 8, the team members will implement their strategies to reach their targeted campaign audience. After March 8, the team will evaluate the effectiveness of their campaign; the team's evaluation document with the results is due to PRSSA by March 29. From there, three finalists will be selected.
“A lot of our implementation is done through social media due to COVID-19,” Deshotel said. “Our social media page includes tips and quotes on how to better society.”
Draper and Deshotel believe this campaign is needed, especially now in this present society. They want to see this campaign continue even when the competition ends.