The LSU Center for River Studies celebrated its fifth anniversary this year.
The Center "conducts research on the world’s major rivers with a specific focus on the Mississippi River," according to its website. It is also home to a 10,000 square foot model of the Mississippi River which helps scientists and students conduct and visualize their river research.
Professor Clinton Willson, who is also the Center's director, spoke about milestones in its first five years, future goals for the Center and what he most enjoys about working there in the above video.