While crypto is continuously growing in the world of finance, there is an endless amount of learning to be done. International trade and finance sophomore Niko Osborn has created a place for LSU students to do just that by starting the Digital Assets & Blockchain Club LSU, or better known as Crypto.
According to Osborn, the club aims to keep members updated on global trends and educate students interested in the digital asset industry.
“This is a club where you can come to either learn about crypto from an investor perspective and participate with others, do projects and learn from guest speakers in the industry,” Osborn said.
Since the club’s formation in September 2022, Osborn said he has been constantly working on creating a space for members to flourish. He said being a member of the club allows them several benefits, such as networking events with other organizations on campus, internship opportunities, guest speakers and group events.
“I would just hope for people to learn about the real-world value of crypto and look past all the hype,” Osborn said. “I would hope for people to find something that interests them in this industry. Maybe it’s a job or something you never even knew existed, but that’s what I want the most – is for people to take their talents and find a reason to apply it to crypto.”
International trade and finance junior Claire Hill says she’s had the chance to explore new avenues that she wouldn’t have had access to without the club.
“My favorite part is just having the opportunity to meet unique individuals and discover these new assets and new avenues of investing,” Hill said. “The opportunity to connect with huge companies and investment bankers and all of these new things.”
One main reason members said this club has become what it is today is due to their shared passion to learn about crypto on a larger scale than what is portrayed in the media.
“The gain of perspective on cryptocurrency and digital assets from a view that’s not so hyped and social media-based is important,” Hill said. “I find a lot of people come and they have negative sentiments towards it because they only see the breakdown of how people have lost money…but what they don’t see is how this has utility in the future.”
International trade and finance senior Noah Broussard said he enjoys being in the club because it allows him to be around people who share a common interest.
“A big part of this club is getting to network with like-minded individuals, but also being able to learn about the future – the future of innovation, technology and where everything’s going,” Broussard said. “We have a lot of attraction with investors and businesses that are in this space because the realm is so new and we’re trying to capitalize off of that.”
In the spring Osborn said he is looking to host a crypto investment competition within the club with a reward of a $500 amazon gift card.
The Digital Assets and Blockchain club can be found on TigerLink as well as @blockchainlsu on Instagram.