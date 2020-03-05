A group of LSU graduate students in digital media arts and engineering and kinesiology are working with faculty and LSU football athletic training staff to create a virtual environment that will allow athletes to develop their skills in a game-like environment.
Kinesiology PhD student Kelly Burger said it will be a fully immersive experience.
“In the virtual environment, the user will be in Tiger Stadium with a full crowd and full crowd noise,” Burger said.
The creators of the program are working hard to make sure that the virtual reality is as authentic as possible. They are working with LSU football to make sure that they are getting accurate views of each player, and they are also working on settings that mimic the time of day. The program will be very specific to LSU and Tiger Stadium.
Currently, the program is being developed mainly to help receivers. The goal is for the receivers to be able to see the football from different angle. The team hopes to have the program ready for receivers by March, and then will continue to work on its visual enhancement.
Burger came up with the idea for the project while working part time in sports training. She saw the difficulty in replicating different game scenarios when working with athletes outside the gym and field.
While she knew she did not posses all the necessary skills to make this happen, Burger said she still wanted to peruse the idea, so she recruited students in digital media arts and engineering programs.
Burger said there is a lot that goes into making the stadium a virtual reality. Including obtaining 3D scans of a football, uniforms, equipment, and different players.
“[The team] will use photogrammetry to replicate all of these features exactly so the receiver will see exactly what he sees on game day,” Burger said. “During the session with the quarterback, we took some recordings of his throwing motion in the biomechanics lab on campus, so [his] throwing mechanics will be replicated accurately in the game as well."
Burger said the team is using a technology called Leap Motion that will be mounted onto a virtual reality headset and allow the user to see his or her own hands while playing.
In the future, Burger and other team members hope to expand the program.
“We hope to make more versions of this project for other positions on the football team and for other sports, such as tennis and soccer,” Burger said.