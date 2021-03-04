One of LSU’s senior engineering design projects involved creating a prosthetic for a senior at Catholic High School.
LSU Professor and Director of the Athletic Training Education Program Ray Castle worked with students at Catholic High School from 2006 to 2012. He was visiting the high school in 2018 when he met James Robert III. Castle was informed that Robert was unable to compete in athletics due to his disability. When Castle pitched the idea to make a prosthetic for James and asked if the high schooler was interested, he said yes.
The idea was then introduced to Mechanical Engineering Professor Warren Waggenspack. Waggenspack said he would oversee the project and provide the funding for the senior engineering students.
The team consisted of 2019 alumni Amelie Thomas, Gary Couturie, Landon Stein, Cecilia McAlear and Brette Crocker.
Robert was born without the top half of his hand. He is independent; he can drive, dress himself, and he lives a very fit lifestyle. However, Robert wanted to play football. He needed a prosthetic that could allow him to play and do the necessary training, like weightlifting.
As the research continued, the students realized they would not be able to produce a prosthetic that could do the movements of catching a football while being strong enough to lift a weight. They decided to create it for weightlifting, as this prosthetic would serve him longer in life.
“Our biggest challenge was the initial switch from football to weightlifting,” Crocker said. “Our time and resources were going to be better spent focusing on one thing James could do really well.”
“It came down to more of a compromise,” Stein said. “After talking to Dr. Waggenspack and James, it became more of a weightlifting prosthetic because it was something he could utilize for longer.”
During the fall 2019 semester, the group of students created the design process. They came up with the analysis, anticipated equipment they needed to order and created the actual archetypal design. In spring 2020, they worked on the manufacturing of the actual prosthetic. They utilized LSU’s machine shop and the Patrick F. Taylor building to do so.
“As we were going through with our design in March 2020, COVID-19 hit,” Thomas said. “Thankfully, we had the frontload of work done, but it was tough to scramble and get it all together.”
The group of engineering students learned about the COVID-19 shutdown on March 13 and had until March 16 at 4 p.m. to complete the prosthetic. Throughout that weekend, they contacted their sponsors and professors to see what they could get done. They were able to finish the prosthetic, test it and train Robert that Sunday.
“It came down to the fact that we had a dedicated team,” Thomas said. “I think each and every one of us would have hated it if we did not complete this for James just because the University was closing.”
Castle has seen Robert since he received the prosthetic and said that Robert is getting physically stronger with a new level of confidence.
“These students have changed James’ life,” Castle said. “I am excited to see where he will go from here.”