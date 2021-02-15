Student Government has a week of events planned to celebrate Black History Month and to raise money for the Student Emergency Support Fund.
SG’s Black History Month Fair will feature several Black student organizations and food, music and games to get students connected on campus. The event is Feb. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. on the Parade Ground.
Chief of Staff Patrick Cormier said that SG "can’t wait" for Tigercast, a 12-hour livestream aimed at raising money for the Student Emergency Support Fund. The fund is allocated to students who face financial hardships. Cormier said that the fund was allocated five times the amount of money it controlled before, which was around $100,000.
He said SG pre-recorded some footage for the event, including a hot wing competition and a segment in which SG President Stone Cox gets a makeover.
“If we raise $5,000, Stone will shave his head,” Cormier said. “That’s some motivation right there.”
Students can tune in on LSU’s SG Facebook or TigerTV’s YouTube anytime between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Feb 19 to watch the event.
At the Senate meeting on Feb. 10, Election Commissioner Rehm Maham announced the spring election dates. Campaigns must have their tickets filed by Feb. 26, and the election will be held Mar. 24. Active campaigning is permitted four school days prior to the election: Mar. 18, 19, 22 and 23.
The Sexual Violence Prevention Committee is reaching out to Residential Life, Women’s Tennis and Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative to recruit members to hold the three remaining committee seats.
The third installment of SG’s spring drive-in movie series will feature “Love & Basketball” on the UREC fields at 8:30 p.m. Students must pre-register online.