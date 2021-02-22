After a week that froze Student Government affairs, meetings and events are back on schedule. Several events have been rescheduled, including Tigercast, which will be held on Feb. 26.
Tigercast, SG’s 12-hour livestream event, will air on SG’s social media and Tiger TV’s YouTube channel from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Donations from viewers will go into the Student Emergency Support Fund, a fund students can apply to when they’re facing financial hardship.
Director of Programming Maggie Landry said that she hopes that this event will raise awareness for the fund because students don’t know about the resource. Freshman Leadership Council Director Taylor Halsey and mass communication junior Richard Haydel will host the event.
SG’s Department of Nontraditional Students is hosting Geaux Get Involved, a fair to get nontraditional students involved with organizations on campus, on Feb. 23.
The Zoom event will encourage first generation, transfer and international students to get connected and ask questions about student organizations from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Students can get breakfast and Starbucks coffee from Humanities and Social Sciences College Council from 8 a.m to noon in Free Speech Alley on Feb. 24.
SG Senate will vote on changes to its constitution and sexual assault legislation from the Sexual Violence Prevention Committee at its meeting on Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Senate will discuss the student initiative ideas for the Spring election and FLC legislation proposals Wednesday.