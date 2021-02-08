LSU Student Government continues to roll out legislation this week with fresh initiative ideas from Freshman Leadership Council and two Senate resolutions headed to administration.
SG Senate passed two resolutions at its Feb. 3 meeting that will reach administration this week.
Senators unanimously passed a resolution directed at LSU Faculty, asking them to give students a “leisure day” on Feb. 15, the day before the University has off for Mardi Gras. The legislation asks that faculty refrain from counting attendance, assigning graded work or holding class that day.
Senators debated a resolution to urge LSU administration to request that Rouse’s Markets address the LSU community with a “commitment to Democracy, Diversity, Inclusivity and Promotion of Truth.” This legislation was introduced in response to a former owner of the grocery store attending “Stop the Steal” protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Senator Daniela Sestich challenged the legislation and requested that the resolution be broadened to require all LSU partnerships to submit this kind of statement if their ethics are raised into question by the LSU community. Authors of the legislation amended it to reflect Sestich’s suggestions, and she was brought on as an author.
The resolution passed after two hours of debate on the Senate floor.
FLC will present their ideas for initiatives Thursday during a public SG meeting. Administration will be in attendance to hear the freshmen legislators’ proposals. The initiative that receives the most votes in its favor will receive $3,000 to fund the project. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Union Theater and on Zoom.
The executive branch’s Department of Safety is hosting a Valentine’s Day Table Sit in Free Speech Alley Feb. 12 to engage in conversation about consent. Students will be able to discuss what consent means and how important it is in practice. The event, “Coffee, Candy and Consent,” will be set up in FSA from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12.