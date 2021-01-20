SG Senators will introduce a resolution that would urge LSU administration not to end its contract with Rouses Supermarket at the Senate meeting on Jan. 20.

The piece of legislation comes after Collis Temple Jr., a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, asked the Board to reconsider the school's ties to the supermarket because one of the store’s executives protested at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Its authors say that the executive left the protest before it turned violent and that political affiliation shouldn’t dictate the school’s partnerships.

The Senate plans to confirm its new election commissioner, political science and economics sophomore Rehm Maham, at the meeting Wednesday. Claire Parish served in the position in fall of 2020 before she resigned during the last Senate meeting of the Fall semester.

SG President Stone Cox will introduce an executive order to form a temporary, 9-person committee that he said will serve to aid in sexual violence prevention on campus and encourage accountability during the investigation.

The Senate meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. It will be open to the public and accessible via Zoom link.

SG, the International Student Association and the Office of Diversity are partnering up to host “Rep Your Flag,” a celebration of cultures on LSU’s campus that will feature aspects of different cultures represented at LSU. It will be held on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. in Free Speech Alley.

SG’s Department of Student Entertainment is continuing their drive-in movie series on Jan. 22. The event can accommodate 150 cars, and students must have an LSU parking tag or TigerCard to be allowed in. Gates for parking open at 7:30 p.m., and students are asked to enter campus via Gourrier Ave. Students are asked to pre-register online.