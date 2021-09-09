Three suspects accused of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting in the Spruce Hall parking lot on Aug. 27 at about 10:30 p.m. have been arrested, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.
Ricky Kelly III, 20; Tedrick Owens, 20; and Rechard Kelly, 20, were arrested.
LSU alerted students Aug. 27 after 10:30 p.m. to notify them of shots fired in the area, and LSUPD distributed wanted notices for the suspects among the LSU Community Sept. 2.
Another suspect, Zora Scott, was previously arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sept. 2 on a charge of principal to attempted second degree murder.
