In preparation for the upcoming Student Government election on March 9, the three presidential/vice presidential pairs faced off in a debate on Tuesday.
The debate was hosted by Commissioner of Elections Avery Spicker and moderated by Tiger TV Station Manager Abigail Hendren and News Director Joshua Bowering.
Mechanical engineering junior Stone Cox and English and political science junior Hannah Barrios are running on the “Reach” ticket. Sports administration junior Desh Gaskins and political science junior Hayden Robert are running independently. The “Envision” campaign includes political science junior Mi’Kel Granville and mass communications junior Sophia Pollman.
Cox said he would restrict passive campaigning to the spring semester to ensure SG members are focused on action instead of re-election. Granville and Pollman said SG campaigns should be able to use the University’s name or logo while campaigning.
“If we’re running for president or vice president, we’re here to represent this top-notch University, and that should be something we should be proud of,” Pollman said. “We shouldn’t have restrictions on it for any upcoming elections next year.”
Barrios emphasized the importance of effective communication among the executive branch to the Reach ticket. Gaskins said his campaign would seek to implement more transparency and support for students. The Envision ticket would also strengthen communication within the executive staff, but also with senior college administration, Pollman said.
Cox said he would implement more student outreach within the executive branch.
“Reaching the students where they’re at, going to them and overhauling student outreach,” Cox said. “Making sure that we’re with these students and hearing these students so that we can most effectively advocate for these students.”
Gaskins said he would work to make SG more representative of all ethnicities and demographics. Pollman and Granville said under their administration, all SG members would participate in outreach.
Candidates expressed thoughts on how to shift the University’s culture away from hazing. Cox, a Sigma Phi Epsilon member, said he would use his experience within Greek life to ensure all Greek students feel accepted. Gaskins stressed the importance of education in combating hazing on campus. Pollman said SG should work to change hazing culture while also recognizing the importance Greek organizations have within the community through philanthropy.
The next question addressed discrimination against minorities and LGBT students reported in the University’s latest Campus Climate survey.
Cox said the Reach ticket includes almost 80 students in multiple different demographics, which demonstrates the campaign’s commitment to inclusivity.
Gaskins said he and Robert would work to make a women and gender studies class a requirement for all majors for students to have conversations about diversity in a regulated setting.
Gaskins, Robert and Pollman, who aren’t currently SG members, spoke to how they would leverage their experiences in other organizations if elected. Gaskins, who previously served as the Residence Hall Association president, and Pollman, who started her own non-profit at 13 years old, stated their previous leadership experience would benefit them.
The candidates who are SG members spoke to their experience within the organization.
Presidential candidates were asked what makes their vice presidential candidates good potential presidents. Cox spoke to Barrios’ leadership experience and passion, Gaskins praised Robert’s organization, and Granville mentioned Pollman’s passion and commitment.
The Reach ticket, as well as Gaskins and Robert, agreed that the University could provide more resources for sexual assault prevention and discussed partnerships with University departments to create those resources. The Envision ticket said there are resources, but they aren’t highlighted enough.
“I don’t think LSU administration has enough rules and protocol set in place for someone who is sexually assaulting our women on campus,” Pollman said. “If they are a student here then there needs to be something set in stone as a punishment for those who sexually assault our women on this campus.”
Cox and Barrios plan to add a section for freshmen in campus career fairs to make the University more inclusive in light of freshmen now being required to live on campus. Gaskins and Granville stressed SG’s role of highlighting different organizations.
Candidates were then asked initiative specific questions based on the initiatives they had previously submitted.
The Reach ticket addressed their initiative to create a dine-in option at the Student Union to reduce distribution of single use plastic. Barrios said the initiative would be implemented similarly to the dining halls’ current use of reusable dishes and silverware.
Gaskins and Robert spoke about the importance of campus equality research surveys and suggested conducting voluntary in-person surveys to increase student participation.
The Envision ticket plans to create programs that would allow University students to access prep classes for exams like the LSAT and MCAT for free.
The Reach ticket summarized their campaign by reiterating their goal of “reaching’ every student on campus and creating a connected, inclusive community throughout the University.
Gaskins closed by emphasizing several of his priorities if elected as president.
“We strive to have diversity, equality, sustainability and health and wellness,” Gaskins said. “If you noticed, those happen to spell ‘Desh.’”
Pollman asked the audience to raise their hands if they were connected to a campaign and then asked those who weren’t in a campaign to raise their hands. Her question revealed the majority of the audience was involved in one of the three SG campaigns, which the Envision ticket hopes to change.
“With the Envision ticket we believe diversity matters. Not only by race but with leadership and individuality,” Granville said.
The SG presidential election will take place on Tigerlink on March 9.