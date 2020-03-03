In preparation for the upcoming Student Government election on March 9, the three presidential/vice presidential pairs faced off in a debate on Tuesday evening.

The debate was hosted by Commissioner of Elections Avery Spicker and moderated by Tiger TV Station Manager Abigail Hendren and News Director Joshua Bowering. Each presidential/vice presidential pair began with a two minute introduction and synopsis of their campaign.

Mechanical engineering junior Stone Cox and English and political science junior Hannah Barrios are running on the “Reach” ticket. Both candidates are currently serving in the SG executive branch. They voiced their passion about serving students and using their leadership experience to help students.

Sports administration junior Desh Gaskins and political science junior Hayden Robert are running independently and are new to SG. Together, they hope to give back to the campus the way it has given to them.

Political science junior Mi’Kel Granville and Sophia Pollman are running under the "Envision" campaign. Their campaign is set on the foundation of empowering, innovating and uniting all of the great leaders of LSU. Pollman is new to SG, but Granville is not.

The first round of questions featured general questions about issues on the University’s campus; all campaigns had one minute to answer. Candidates were first asked what, if any, major structural changes they’d make to the SG judicial branch as it reviews its governing documents.

Cox said he would restrict passive campaigning to the spring semester to ensure SG members are focused on action instead of re-election. Gaskins emphasized his campaign’s focus on students and said the judicial branch should serve students efficiently and effectively. Granville and Pollman said SG campaigns should be able to use the University’s name or logo while campaigning.

“If we’re running for president or vice president, we’re here to represent this top-notch University, and I think that should be something that we should be proud of,” Pollman said. “We shouldn’t have restrictions on it for any upcoming elections next year.”

When asked how her campaign planned to elect executive branch leaders, Barrios emphasized the importance of effective communication, especially among the executive branch, to the “Reach” ticket.

Gaskins said his campaign would seek to implement more transparency and support for students. The “Envision” ticket would also strengthen communication within the executive staff, but also with senior college administration, according to Barrios.

The candidates were then asked what aspects of the executive branch they would keep or change if elected. Cox said he would implement more student outreach.

“Reaching the students where they’re at, going to them and overhauling student outreach,” Cox said. “Making sure that we’re with these students and hearing these students so that we can most effectively advocate for these students.”

Gaskins said he would work to make SG more representative of all ethnicities and demographics. Pollman and Granville said under their administration, all SG members would participate in outreach.

Candidates then expressed their thoughts on how to shift the University’s culture away from hazing. Cox, a Sigma Phi Epsilon member, said he would use his experience within Greek life to ensure all Greek students feel accepted.

Gaskins stressed the importance of education in combating hazing on campus.

“Being able to know truly what hazing is would then set the precedent through collaboration and through education,” Gaskins said. “So that when [students] are making their decisions they would realize that and think about that for future endeavors within their student organizations."

Pollman said SG should work to change the hazing culture while also recognizing the importance Greek organizations have within the community through their philanthropy.

The next question addressed the rise in discrimination against minorities and LGBT students reported in the University’s recent Campus Climate survey.

Cox said the “Reach” ticket includes almost 80 students in multiple different demographics, which demonstrates the campaign’s commitment to inclusivity.

Gaskins discussed one idea he and Robert have for combating discrimination.

“Because we are on a college campus that truly has the ability to educate, Hayden and I have talked about working with senior colleges on requiring Women and Gender Studies across all majors as an approved elective,” Gaskins said. “So that those conversations can happen.”

All the candidates agreed the new University president should be committed to advocating for higher education efforts to best support the University academically.

Gaskins, Robert, and Pollman, who aren’t currently SG members spoke to how they would leverage their experiences in other organizations if elected. Gaskins, who previously served as the Residence Hall Association president, and Pollman, who started her own non-profit at 13 years old, stated their previous leadership experience would benefit them.

The candidates who are currently SG members then spoke to their experience within the organization.

Presidential candidates were asked what makes their vice presidential candidates good potential presidents. Cox spoke to Barrios’ leadership experience and passion, Gaskins praised Robert’s organization, and Granville mentioned Pollman’s passion and commitment.

The “Reach” ticket, as well as Gaskins and Robert, agreed that the University could provide more resources for sexual assault prevention and discussed partnerships with University departments to create those resources. The “Envision” ticket said there are resources, but they aren’t highlighted enough.

“I don’t think LSU administration has enough rules and protocol set in place for someone who is sexually assaulting our women on campus,” Pollman said. “If they are a student here then there needs to be something set in stone as a punishment for those who sexually assault our women on this campus.”

The vice presidential candidates, who would preside over the college councils if elected, then discussed their knowledge of the organizations.

Robert and Pollman mentioned the information they’ve received from past administrations, while Barrios discussed her plan to increase students’ knowledge of the college councils.

“I don’t even know who the dean of [College of Humanities and Social Sciences] is, and I’ve been in HSS for two years,” Barrios said. "When you’re aware of who your administration is and you have opportunities to communicate with them, that becomes so effective for students.”

Cox and Barrios plan to add a section for freshmen in campus career fairs to make the University more inclusive in light of all freshmen now being required to live on campus. Gaskins and Granville stressed SG’s role of highlighting different organizations.

Candidates were then asked initiative specific questions based on the initiatives they had previously submitted.

The “Reach” ticket addressed their initiative to create a dine-in option at the Student Union to reduce distribution of single use plastic. Barrios said the initiative would be implemented similarly to the dining halls’ current use of reusable dishes and silverware.

Gaskins and Robert spoke about the importance of campus equality research surveys and suggested conducting voluntary in-person surveys to increase student participation.

The “Envision” ticket plans to create programs that would allow University students to access prep classes for exams like the LSAT and MCAT for free.

The “Reach” ticket summarized their campaign by reiterating their goal of “reaching" every student on campus and creating a connected, inclusive community throughout the University.

Gaskins closed by emphasizing several of his priorities if elected as president.

“We strive to have diversity, equality, sustainability and health and wellness. If you noticed, those happen to spell ‘Desh.’”

Pollman asked the audience to raise their hands if they were connected to a campaign and then asked those who weren’t in a campaign to raise their hands. Her question revealed the majority of the audience was involved in one of the three SG campaigns, which the “Envision” ticket hopes to change.

“With the “Envision” ticket we believe diversity matters. Not only by race, but with leadership and individuality,” Granville said.

The SG presidential election will take place on Tigerlink on March 9.