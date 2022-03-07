LSU started its first College of Agriculture-backed LGBTQ+ club called Tigers for Cultivating Change, which serves as a safe space for members to come together, network and increase LGBTQ+ visibility within the agricultural community.
TCC is part of the Cultivating Change Foundation, which was founded in 2015 with the aim of starting a conversation to acknowledge and value the presence of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals in the agricultural industry.
According to the foundation's website, the mission is "valuing and elevating LGBTQ+ agriculturists through advocacy, education, and community" and aims to do so through several strategies taking place across the nation.
Lindsey Kelly, director of alumni relations and career development for the College of Agriculture, was a leading factor in the start of TCC. She says it is important for LGBTQ+ students to get the support and acceptance necessary for their agricultural careers.
"I am excited to see the enthusiasm of members who finally feel like they have found a home in this organization, and I am thankful that our College of Agriculture leadership have placed a priority on promoting inclusion and diversity in agriculture," Kelly said.
The College of Agriculture sent a mass email to agriculture students on Jan. 28 advertising a "Meet & Greet Social" for students who are interested in agricultural sciences and are in the LGBTQ+ community or are allies. After appointing three officers, the new LSU club started its beginning stages.
Animal science and technology sophomore Ash Dalton is president of TCC and is excited about its future and expansion. After a few tabling sessions for the club in Free Speech Alley, he gathered 67 prospective members.
"With anything LGBT within the state, there's no advertising for it because of fear, so you can never find anything," Dalton said.
Dalton says he notices many LGBTQ+ clubs are often advertised on the down-low out of fear of discrimination or homophobia, especially in the South. With the backing of the agriculture department and support from the university, he is confident TCC won't back down from fear.
All of the club's officers are completing training from an LSU course that specializes in informing participants on how to be a safe space for students in distress and how to properly communicate and help.
Animal science sophomore Zach Bonser is the vice president of TCC and believes representation isn't where it should be. He wants there to be a safe space on campus for people who identify with the LGBTQ+ community within the College of Agriculture.
"You see a lot of people just being blatantly homophobic, not accepting or even disregarding people's sexuality and not celebrating it," Bonser said. "We just want to be a place where people can feel seen, hang out and see people like them."
Bonser feels the South is "not exactly a hub" for those identifying with the queer community, which only fuels the significance of TCC and providing a welcoming community for both those within the community and allies, he said.
"Expect big things in the future, because we have a lot of things cooking," Bonser said.
TCC's next event will take place on March 8 at 6 p.m. in the women's center, where participants will engage in flower pot painting for stress relief.