LSU announced Wednesday that Todd Manuel, director of Organizational Health & Diversity for Entergy, will serve as the first permanent Vice President of Inclusion, Civil Rights and Title IX.
"Todd brings the leadership and experience needed to build a true national model for an integrated approach for inclusion, civil rights and Title IX," LSU President William Tate IV said in a statement. "Moreover, his approach aligns with supporting a healthy community.”
Manuel's selection comes after a nearly year-long nationwide search for a permanent Vice President. A committee made up of students, faculty and staff from LSU system campuses evaluated the candidates. The final three candidates were introduced on campus in late June.
Manuel is the only candidate with no previous higher education experience. His work in diversity, equity and inclusion has been in a corporate setting. In addition to overseeing diversity efforts at Entergy, Manuel has also served as the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Transformation for the Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric companies.
“When I think about the great work that is happening here at LSU and the desire to be a global force for change, I couldn’t think of a better place to be to deliver the type of work that I have been engaged in for much of my career,” Manuel said.
Jane Cassidy served as the interim Vice President after the role was created in March 2021, following a USA Today investigation that revealed institutional mishandling of Title IX cases. Cassidy will return to her role as senior vice provost in the Office of Academic Affairs.
During Cassidy's time in office, LSU completed 17 of 18 recommendations laid out in the Husch Blackwell report. The report came as part of an independent investigation conducted by the law firm after the USA Today report came out. The law firm made several suggestions to address the institutional problems at the university.
The final recommendation will be met when the 2022-2023 power-based violence report is released.