FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We may be banning TikTok.” (AP Photo/File)