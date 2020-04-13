The city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama encouraged residents to follow CDC guidelines in the midst of COVID-19-- but not without passing up the opportunity to poke fun at LSU fans.
The city posted several signs along walking trails still open to the public.
“6 feet, like how far you would stand from an LSU fan,” one read in large, black letters.
Kudos to @WaltMaddox @RichardRush and everyone at Tuscaloosa City Halm for giving is a reason to chuckle through this whole shitty mess! pic.twitter.com/5LYiPVieDq— Jim Rainey (@rainey_jim) April 4, 2020
Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama, a school many LSU fans consider to be their biggest rival.
Biological engineering junior David Vercher says the bitter rivalry is largely due to Alabama’s current head coach Nick Saban.
“We have a rich history playing each other every year since the 1960s,” Vercher said. “But the main reason they are LSU’s number one rival is due to the betrayal of LSU’s former coach, Nick Saban, developing a winning program at Alabama.”
The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have played each other every year since 1964, according to Athlon Sports.
In November, LSU defeated Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa. The Tiger win ended an eight-game losing streak to the Tide. Alabama had not lost a home game since 2015.
Kinesiology sophomore MacKenzie O’Keefe attended the game, where she said she witnessed the hearts of Alabama fans break.
“They’re a really good team and they’re not used to losing,” O’Keefe said. “But it sure felt good to be an LSU fan that day. The rivalry definitely runs deep.”
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox tweeted April 4th in response to the photos.
“They are part of multiple signs around walking trails in the four parks that are open in @tuscaloosacity - In the midst of the #coronavirus chaos, we have to smile and nothing provides hope for the future better than @AlabamaFTBL,” the Tweet read.
They are part of multiple signs around walking trails in the four parks that are open in @tuscaloosacity - In the midst of the #coronavirus chaos, we have to smile and nothing provides hope for the future better than @AlabamaFTBL (1/2) https://t.co/Jmv1pX5meT— Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) April 4, 2020
Maddox said LSU fans and the state of Louisiana remain in his thoughts.
“@tuscaloosacity is praying for all of you in #Louisiana including the @LSUfootball Nation! Hope to see you in @TheCityofBR this Fall,” another tweet read.
.@tuscaloosacity is praying for all of you in #Louisiana including the @LSUfootball Nation! Hope to see you in @TheCityofBR this Fall! @RichardRush— Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) April 4, 2020
Vercher said he likes that the city used humor to lighten the mood of the public.
“I am shocked anyone from Tuscaloosa was smart enough to come up with such a good idea,” Vercher said. “Rivalry is a great method to get people to unite and work together-- well I guess apart in this case.”
The Crimson Tide is currently scheduled to face the Tigers again on Nov. 7 in Death Valley.