The Pete Maravich Center had company Sunday night after multiple skateboarders broke into the facility, according to WBRZ.
Two skateboarders were caught by LSUPD after being watched on surveillance cameras inside the PMAC. 19-year-old Christian Weaver and 20-year-old Brandon Gilbert were caught on surveillance cameras Sunday night before 6 p.m.
Authorities said they received complaints about the group and watched the two leave the facility and walk to Alaska Street. LSUPD attempted to stop Gilbert and Weaver, both fled.
After authorities apprehended the two, they were booked with unauthorized entry into a business and resisting arrest at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison the same evening.