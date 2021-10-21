A car flipped on LSU's campus near the Student Union Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident, according to LSU officials.
One vehicle traveling southbound on Highland Road rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light at about noon on Veterans Drive, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. The impact caused the former vehicle to flip on its top, and the latter vehicle was pushed across the intersection before it came to a stop at the other side of the intersection.
EMS transported two individuals to a local hospital after the accident, Ballard said. It is unknown as of now if they were students.
Roadrunner Towing cleared the roadway at 1:05 p.m. with all affected vehicles towed from traffic.