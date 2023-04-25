Two LSU students were arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting near Nicholson Gateway Apartments, according to an email from the Office of Communications and University Relations.
One student who was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the email.
Another student was charged with the illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice, the email said.
Both were booked into the parish prison, according to the email.
LSU students were first notified of the incident at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, when the campus emergency alert system warned students to avoid the area near Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.
The area was reopened around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Neither student lives on campus, and both will face LSU's student accountability process, the email said.