Ernie Ballard, LSU’s director of media relations, will serve as the interim vice president of communications & university relations, LSU President William F. Tate IV announced in an email to faculty on Friday afternoon.
No reason was given in the email for Ballard’s new position, with Tate trusting that faculty “will support him during this brief period of transition.”
“The search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately,” the email, entitled read.
The email also announced that Luke Laborde has resigned from his role as interim vice president of agriculture and dean of the College of Agriculture. Effective Aug. 1, Matthew Lee, interim executive vice president and provost, will assume the position until a permanent replacement is selected.
“Matt will bring his research and administration expertise to bear for the agricultural arm of our university and align all resources and assets available to enhance agricultural research expenditures and impact,” Tate explained.
Tate thanked Laborde for his service to the university, calling it “a difficult role during difficult times.”
“These changes will positively impact the university as a whole and better position us for growth and success during the next few months,” Tate said, ending the message on a hopeful note.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available