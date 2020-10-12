The University announced in an email Monday that it will have two make-up days on Saturdays due to numerous class days being canceled from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Classes will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, for all Monday courses and Saturday, Nov. 7, will hold classes for all Wednesday courses.
These make-up days will also shift the last day to drop a class without receiving a "W" from Friday, Nov. 6, to Monday, Nov. 9.
The email explained that the University is required to hold these make-up days to ensure that the fall semester meets the minimum required days of class. Faculty will get the choice as to if they want to hold these make-up classes in-person or virtually.
Students were advised to contact professors directly if they have any "unavoidable conflicts."